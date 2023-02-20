Click to view video

News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on February 20 (reporter Han Xing) “Welcome home!” At 9 am on February 20, seven members of the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team Zhang Chunbin, Sheng Hao, Shen Tianmeng, Zhang Jingquan .

Seven members of the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team who went to Turkey for earthquake relief landed at Haikou Meilan International Airport, and their teammates greeted them at the airport.

The pick-up teammate hugged the "Warrior".

The pick-up teammate hugged the "Warrior".

At the airport, team member Wang Fan reported to the team on behalf of the 7 team members who participated in the cross-border rescue: “Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team sent 7 people to Turkey, and 7 people returned safely. We successfully completed this mission in a foreign country with practical actions.” Earthquake rescue mission, please return to the team!”

The Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team paid tribute to their teammates who rushed to help Turkey.

Witnessed by the media at the scene, the "Warriors" reported for duty and returned to the team safely.

Caring enterprises presented flowers to the "warriors".

Previously, the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team had successively assembled 3 rescuers from the first echelon and 4 rescuers from the second echelon, and flew to the earthquake site in Turkey together with the national blue sky rescue team to participate in the rescue. As part of the 290 Blue Sky Rescue Team members from 28 provinces across the country, they fought continuously in the earthquake-stricken areas, cooperated with other rescue teams to search and rescue 8 survivors, and retrieved the remains of 137 victims. The rescue work was highly affirmed by the Turkish side and also received gratitude from the Turkish people.

Greetings among teammates.

Members of the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team display their medals for participating in the Turkey earthquake rescue.

The pick-up teammate hugged the "Warrior".

The "fans" at the scene were concerned about the situation of the team members, and Shen Tianmeng, a member of the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team, gave them the thank you flowers she had obtained in Turkey.

For the past few days, the daily search and rescue situation of the seven team members has affected the hearts of the citizens of Hainan thousands of miles away. “You are there wherever there is any difficulty, thanks for your hard work!” “Thousands of words, return safely!” Citizens and netizens, they are always concerned about the movements of the rescue team.

Zhang Jingquan, the representative of the team, was interviewed by the media and told about the team's experience in aiding Turkey.

Team member Zhang Jingquan said in an interview with reporters that after completing the rescue mission and receiving instructions to return home, the team members donated all the warm tents, manual demolition tools and some living materials brought from China to the local people and rescue forces. Do everything you can to help the people in the disaster-stricken areas of Turkey.

A group photo of Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team rushing to the Turkish team (holding flowers).

A group photo of the on-site personnel of the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team.

Fearless when going, unrelenting in wartime, and unharmed when returning, they should be greeted with applause and flowers. Welcome home the Warriors!

















