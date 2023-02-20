Click to view video

News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on February 20 (Reporter Han Xing) On the morning of February 20, seven warriors from the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team went to Turkey for earthquake relief and landed safely in Haikou with everyone’s concerns. On the arrival floor of Haikou Meilan International Airport, employees of Hainan Yedao Wire and Cable Co., Ltd., a caring enterprise, and team members picked up the warriors and presented garlands to 7 team members.

Seven members of the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team who went to Turkey for earthquake relief landed at Haikou Meilan International Airport, and their teammates greeted them at the airport.Photo by reporter Yao Hao

On the same day, the company also spontaneously donated RMB 50,000 to the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team to subsidize the transportation expenses of the team members participating in the Turkish mission, hoping to contribute to the rescue work.

Caring enterprises presented flowers to the “warriors”.Reporter Yao Hao / photo

“I have been paying attention to their rescue in Turkey these days. I was deeply moved by the fearless humanitarian spirit of the seven team members. They are role models for our employees. Although we cannot personally participate in it, we hope that through this Do your best to support the cause of public welfare relief.” said Jia Caide, representative of Hainan Yedao Wire and Cable Co., Ltd.

The caring enterprise donated 50,000 yuan to the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team to support public welfare rescue.Photo by reporter Yao Hao

It is reported that this is the first time that the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team has received donations from a company. “Thank you very much. The development of the rescue team for so many years is inseparable from the support of caring enterprises.” Zhang Fuguo, deputy captain of the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team, said that he believes that the team of public welfare rescue will become bigger and bigger in the future. “I hope that through our efforts, more Many people and areas in need of rescue have been helped, and hope for life has been rekindled.”

















The above content was originally produced by Nanhai.com. Without written permission, no unit or individual may use, copy, modify, transcribe, disseminate, or bundle with other products for use or sale of any part of the above content in any way or for any reason. If you need to reprint, please contact Nanhai.com for authorization. Anyone who infringes on our company’s copyright and other intellectual property rights will be investigated for legal responsibility according to law. E-mail: Nanhai Network Copyright Statement:The above content was originally produced by Nanhai.com. Without written permission, no unit or individual may use, copy, modify, transcribe, disseminate, or bundle with other products for use or sale of any part of the above content in any way or for any reason. If you need to reprint, please contact Nanhai.com for authorization. Anyone who infringes on our company’s copyright and other intellectual property rights will be investigated for legal responsibility according to law. E-mail: [email protected]









Editor in charge: Fang Shiying