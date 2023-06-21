Thousands of people demonstrated against the reforms of the Government of Petro

Since the early hours of yesterday morning, Tuesday, June 20, citizens and political sectors of the opposition joined the ‘March of the Majority’, a day of demonstrations in the streets of Cali and the main cities of the country.

These protests seek to show the magnitude of the rejection of the National Government, after the president’s followers took to the streets on June 7 to show their support for the reforms.

The Cali Security Secretariat installed a unified command post at 08:00 and at 09:00 the concentration began in Las Banderas Park, fulfilling the objective of going through the traditional Fifth Street, one of the arterial roads of the Valle del Cauca capital , which connects the south with the north.

The ‘March of the Majority’ was carried out peacefully from its beginning to the popular Jairo Varela square, located in the north of Cali, in front of the CAM offices.

In this, the fourth mobilization promoted by citizen and political sectors of the Democratic Center, in less than 10 months of the mandate, banners fused with harangues were waved against the reforms of the president, Gustavo Petro.

According to the Cali mayor’s office, there were no public order disturbances during the journey to the Jairo Varela square.

Similarly, the city’s Mobility Secretariat arranged detour plans for alternate routes, to get from the center to the north of Cali.

How many people came out to protest?

The head of the Bogotá Police Service, General Rojas, in relation to the number of people who came out to march, stated that “30,000 specifically for Bogotá and at a national level we have a record of 92,000 people.”

The general reiterated that the protesters have the security, trust and accompaniment of the police towards the community.

Although the authorities have not given a total number of attendees, the participation of people from Cali was massive in the streets of the “Sucursal del Cielo”.

These caleñas and caleños toured the traditional Fifth street and filled the Jairo Varela square, reaching their goal around noon under an intense sun and 29 degrees of temperature.

Reasons for the demonstrations

1. The main reason for the ‘March of the Majority’, as this day of protest was called, was the rejection of the reform agenda promoted by the Petro government (labor, pension and health reform). .

2. The controversy generated by the case of the former chief of staff Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti, who made statements about the financing of the presidential campaign of the current president, is another trigger for this concentration.

3. Many of the participants indicated that the problems of unemployment and poverty remain in society, which makes them question the policies of the State itself.

