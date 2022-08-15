Thousands of police officers are fighting hard to keep safe! Xuhui Police Deeply Promotes “Hundred-Day Operation” of Summer Public Security CrackdownFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (correspondent Ma Kai, reporter Yuan Wei) In the midsummer season, the temperature in Shencheng continued to be high. Combining the characteristics of public security in summer and the expectations of the public for public security work, Xuhui police further promoted the “Hundred Days Action” to combat and rectify public security in summer, effectively purifying the public security environment, and replacing “safety and feeling” with “grasping iron marks”. Since the launch of the operation, the police situation in Xuhui has dropped by 24% year-on-year, and the public security situation has continued to improve.

Photo courtesy of Xuhui Police (the same below)

The listing and rectification of areas with complex social security is the foundation stone of the construction of peace. “I didn’t expect so many people to live here. The person who stole my battery was caught here,” said Mr. Shen, who lives on South Hongcao Road. On this road, there were 4 large-scale leasing places such as Hongcao Talent Apartment, Huadeng Apartment, Yuelai Apartment and Jinxiu Apartment. The four sites are all industrial properties, with a total operating area of ​​more than 4,600 square meters, more than 300 guest rooms, and more than 500 residents. The high density of people living in this area, the rapid flow of people, and many conflicts and disputes have brought difficulties to the registration of people’s accommodation and the management of daily public security. Among them, many residents are courier and takeaway practitioners, and there have been repeated chaotic situations such as illegally pulling wires to charge battery cars. Due to the narrow aisles in the venue, most of the rooms are more than ten square meters, and many of them only have windows that open inside.

The Xuhui Public Security Bureau established a special rectification work leading group to form a joint force with the district fire rescue, market supervision, Kangjian Street and other departments to work hard to complete the work of “big landlord”, and completed the rectification and removal of the area ahead of schedule in July this year. The current property owner has negotiated follow-up matters with the lessee, and will adjust or change the management of vacant houses in the future.

Since the “Hundred Days Operation”, Xuhui police have sorted out a number of areas with complex public security, including fire-prone places and intersections with frequent traffic accidents. Fully mobilize resources, carry out investigation and rectification in a “pull-net, full coverage, and zero-tolerance” manner, and promote the complete elimination of existing hidden dangers and the dynamic elimination of incremental hidden dangers.

At about 11:00 on August 7, the police of the Criminal Investigation Detachment of Xuhui Branch arrested the suspect Li Mou who entered the house in the early morning of the same day and stole money and goods worth 50,000 yuan in the area of ​​Shanghai South Railway Station, and recovered all the stolen goods on the spot. At this time, it was still half an hour before Li set foot on the train from Shanghai, and only 5 hours had passed since the incident. In the early morning of August 4, Lingyun District received two reports of theft of shops along the street in a row, with a total loss of more than 1,500 yuan in cash. Within 8 hours of the incident, the police arrested the suspect Sheng in Minhang District, recovered some of the stolen property, and successfully connected 7 cases of the same type. For elderly-care frauds that lasted for a relatively long time, Xuhui police also expanded clues and channels, and successively recovered 31,100 yuan and 7,300 yuan of deceived purchases of health care products for the two victimized elderly people.

“After the epidemic, there are now more types of frauds such as falsely claiming to be transferred personnel and falsely claiming that express delivery is delayed. We must always learn new routines for liars.” This is Cai Xianqin, a policeman in the comprehensive command room of Hongmei Police Station The scene when employees of enterprises in the Caohejing Development Zone under their jurisdiction carry out a centralized anti-fraud publicity. For off-site telecommunication network fraud, Xuhui Police conducted a comprehensive investigation and preventive publicity on the accounting personnel of enterprises and institutions in the region. At the same time, it integrated criminal investigation and network security forces, carried out comprehensive information research and judgment in multiple directions, online and offline, and severely cracked down on telecommunication and network fraud. A total of 8 cases were solved, 26 suspects were arrested, and 570 people were discouraged from fraud.

Since the operation, the Xuhui police have severely cracked down on prominent violations and crimes that have been strongly reflected by the public, solved more than 400 cases and arrested more than 370 suspects of various types of violations.

On the afternoon of August 9, the sun was scorching hot. While patrolling on Longteng Avenue on the Binjiang River in Xuhui, West Bund Police Station police officers Zhu Linchi and Chen Shenghao found an old man lying on the sidewalk around the West Bund Art Museum. So, the two worked together to move the old man to a shady place, found mineral water to feed him, and then dialed 120 and tried to find his family. Almost at the same time as the ambulance arrived, the police also contacted the family members of the elderly. It turned out that the old man had undergone brain surgery before and went out alone early in the morning. In the end, the old man turned the corner.

Since the “Hundred Days Action”, Xuhui Police has continued to launch a high-level social service model, maximizing the pressure of the police force on the street, increasing the police attendance rate, management rate and deterrence. A combination of “car patrol + foot patrol” is adopted, focusing on online celebrity check-in points such as Wukang Building, Blackstone Apartment, Catholic Church, Xuhui Binjiang, Xujiahui Business District, Shanghai South Railway Station and other places where people are easy to gather, and carry out armed police patrols and prevention. We will strengthen the night patrol control of bars, night stalls, restaurants, and other concentrated roads in Donghu Road, Yongkang Road, Tianlin Road, etc., to achieve full coverage of the police force in the core area, and protect the public to spend a safe summer.