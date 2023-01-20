Hundreds of thousands of Russians bathed today in the icy waters of Russian lakes, rivers and ponds to celebrate the Baptism of Christ, one of the most important festivities of the Orthodox Church, amid unusually high temperatures in some parts of the country for this time of the year.

According to Andrei Pechenin, representative of the Ministry of Emergencies in charge of shallow-draft navigation, the Russian authorities calculate that more than 1.58 million people will participate in this celebration throughout the day, for which 3,321 places for bathing have been set up. .

Many of the wells, cut into the ice, have the shape of a cross to underline the religious character of the baths.

Russians of the most diverse ages flock to these places: following the traditions, they plunge three times into the icy water, crossing themselves before each plunge.

In the Moscow region alone, some 100,000 people have already undergone the rite at night in 224 places set up for it, the regional office of the Emergencies Ministry told the official RIA Novosti news agency.

In the capital, the thermometers showed at night and during the morning of this Thursday two degrees above zero, when the usual temperature is between 10 and 15 degrees below zero at this time of year.

This has forced Emergencies to alert the Russians about the risks linked to the breaking of the ice during this ceremony.

“The thaw at the end of last year and in the first ten days of January has affected the ice cover in some rivers and ponds. The new ice sheet formed by the cold in some regions is not strong enough for people to walk on it,” reported the Civil Defense and Emergency Research Institute, quoted by the official TASS agency.

This increases the risks of the ice breaking and partygoers falling into the icy waters.

Traditionally, all places opened for baptismal baths by the authorities are equipped with wooden stairs to prevent slipping and tents where tea is distributed and sanitarians stand guard.

To guarantee the safety of the parishioners at the ceremonies, the Emergencies assigned 10,600 rescuers, who had the support of 1,799 specialized teams, including more than 50 ships and air cushion ships, Pechenin reported.

In addition, more than 32,000 security agents ensured order during religious activities, it added.

Although most Russian regions prepared for the Epiphany, in the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk, illegally annexed by Russia last September, some cities refrained due to the danger of shelling.

The representatives of the towns of Donetsk, Yasinovata and Gorlovka, announced that this year they would not celebrate Epiphany, while in the town of Pervomaisk, in Lugansk, no mass activities would be carried out, although they would support those who wanted to, individually , take ice baths.

«For many Russians these baths are an important social and religious celebration, and they consider that this rite helps them to strengthen the body, spirit and improve their health. But we must remember that church canons do not force people to plunge into icy water, and sins are washed away by sincere confession and repentance,” Pechenin recalled.

EFE

