Thousands of tourists were stranded on the top of Nanyue Hengshan Mountain for 5 hours in the wind and snow (video) | Thousands of tourists were stranded | Ice and snow

Thousands of Tourists Stranded on Nanyue Hengshan Mountain Due to Cold Wave in China

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 18, 2023] China has recently encountered a cold wave, and Nanyue Hengshan in Hunan has attracted a large number of tourists to watch the rime. However, due to the shortage of transportation vehicles in the scenic area, thousands of tourists were stranded on the top of the mountain for five hours in the ice and snow.

Videos posted online showed that on the evening of December 16, thousands of tourists stayed at the top of Hengshan Mountain in Nanyue for more than five hours, with the elderly and children shivering from the cold. They were told there were no vehicles coming down the mountain due to heavy traffic on the road.

Many tourists posted videos and photos of themselves stranded at the scene on social media, attracting widespread attention. The angry tourists shouted “refund!” and some even smashed the public notice boards of the scenic spot personnel.

A tourist accused the Hengshan Scenic Area of cheating people and expressed dissatisfaction with their response. The staff of the Hengshan Scenic Area responded on the 17th that all tourists have now been removed and announced that the excessive flow of people caused traffic paralysis and ticket sales were suspended for one day.

Many people expressed dissatisfaction with the response of the Hengshan Scenic Area and criticized them for selling too many tickets and not taking necessary precautions for the safety and comfort of the tourists.

According to online information, this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred at the Hengshan Scenic Area.

The incident has brought to light the need for better management and planning to ensure the safety and satisfaction of tourists visiting popular scenic spots, especially during extreme weather conditions. (Comprehensive reporting by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Zhu Xinrui)

