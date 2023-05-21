Thousands of visitors at the Müritz Sail – organizer satisfied | > – News

Status: 21.05.2023 21:03 At the end of the 21st Müritz-Sail in Waren and Rechlin (Mecklenburg Lake District), the organizers drew a positive conclusion. Thousands of visitors have used the past four days to celebrate, stroll and find out about the latest in water sports.

The new water sports were a particular eye-catcher. For example, wingfoiling was presented – a mixture of surfing, windsurfing and kiting. There was also a world record attempt in pumpfoiling – a kind of skating on water. Ten water sports enthusiasts were asked to skate on a ship’s wave at the same time – a sport that requires balance and body tension. The attempt succeeded – if only for a few seconds.

VIDEO: Many visitors at Müritz-Sail: organizers are satisfied (1 min)

Sailing, markets, music

In addition, there were numerous sailing competitions on the Binnenmüritz and lots of live music at the Müritz-Sail in Waren. Organizers and dealers are satisfied, it said. The high point on Saturday was the firework display and the laser show. In addition, a seaplane took off for sightseeing flights over the lakes and yellow rapeseed fields, and street musicians entertained the guests. As a symbol of the folk festival, a high Ferris wheel turned on the east side of the city harbor. The MüritzWith a water area of ​​117 square kilometers, it is the largest inland lake on German territory.