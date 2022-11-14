Thousands of young volunteers serve the 14th Airshow China, adding a touch of “volunteer red” to the blue sky event

On November 13, the closing day of the 14th Airshow China, the audience watched the air show on the spot. Yu Hongchun/Photo (Published by Xinhua News Agency)

At 3:50, 3:55, and 4:00 in the morning, Zheng Jiaqi, a student at Zhuhai City Vocational and Technical College, set three consecutive wake-up alarms on his mobile phone. In the Zhuhai campus of Zunyi Medical University, a few kilometers away, before the alarm clock rang, Yang Haoyi had already finished washing up and was ready to rush to the voluntary service post of the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Expo (hereinafter referred to as “China Air Show”).

Since the opening of Air China, this blue sky event has been wonderful. Behind this wonderful event, it is inseparable from the enthusiastic service of 1,061 young volunteers including Zheng Jiaqi and Yang Haoyi. The duration is over 8000 hours. With an average age of only 19 years old, they added a bright “volunteer red” to this blue sky event.

Zhu Guifang, a volunteer from Zhuhai City Vocational and Technical College, is a retired female soldier. In this volunteer service, she is responsible for checking tickets in the ground dynamic demonstration area, maintaining order, and assisting in solving various problems that may occur in the entire area. Zhu Guifang told reporters, She is very proud to be able to contribute youth to such an international event, to gain recognition from exhibitors and tourists from all over the world through her volunteer service, and to bring glory to Zhuhai.

Tang Yunxuan, a volunteer from the Zhuhai Campus of Zunyi Medical University, has experience in volunteering for many large-scale competitions. In this air show volunteer service, he is mainly responsible for providing city promotion, air show publicity and guidance to the audience at the air show volunteer service station “Blue Sky Cabin”. On the day of the opening ceremony, an exhibitor from Japan asked him about the exhibition. Due to his rich volunteer service experience, the general training of foreign-related concierge before his job, and his usual self-taught Japanese, he successfully completed the answer and service.

Volunteer service at Airshow China has a long time span, high work intensity and high comprehensive requirements, which is not a small challenge for volunteers, as well as for the management team. Huang Xu, who is the leader of the emergency volunteer team at this air show, is mainly responsible for being prepared to respond to emergencies at any time, and will be on duty at any time when other positions need reinforcements. For this work, Huang Xu is quite proud: “In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping encouraged us to aspire to be a good young man in the new era who has ideals, dares to take responsibility, can endure hardships and are willing to struggle. As a young volunteer, I will try my best to show the spirit of the youth in the SAR, and make the team mobilized, usable, and enduring at critical moments.”

It is understood that the young volunteers of this air show have received multiple rounds of training such as general education and practical training before taking up their posts. The warm and thoughtful, professional and efficient service has been praised by citizens, tourists and exhibitors. Zhang Bishuang, deputy secretary-general of Zhuhai Youth Volunteer Association, said that the young volunteers of China Airshow vigorously promoted the spirit of volunteer service of “dedication, friendship, mutual assistance, and progress”, and polished Zhuhai with the practical actions of “blue sky event, youth volunteering” The city card of “City of Youth, City of Vitality”.

China Youth Daily and China Youth Daily reporter Wu Xinzhong correspondent Jin Xinling Source: China Youth Daily