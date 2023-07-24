Threads, the Twitter of Meta, has a 70% drop in users

The Wall Street Journal published a report backed by the Sensor Tower, revealing a 70% decline in the number of active users in-app diaries Threads de Metasince its peak on July 7, 2023.

Currently, approximately 13 million users they are actively interacting on the platform every day.

This is in line with a previous SimilarWeb report that revealed a decrease in 49 million to 23.6 million active users daily in just one week. By combining the information from both reports, one notices a 45% drop in active users in the last week.

Even the active people who are still using Threads are spending less time on the platform.

Sensor Tower analytics show that average usage time has dropped since the 19 minutes to four on iOS devices, and from 21 minutes to just five on Android devices.

While the number of records is maintained, this is because Threads is tied to the Instagram account so accounts cannot be deleted.

In this sense, analysts have observed that what really happens is that users delete the app and leave the account active, but without using it, which demonstrates a clear inactivity in the application.

Although a reaction has not yet been received from Meta or from Mark Zuckerberg Given these new figures provided by Sensor Tower, the CEO himself addressed the issue in a statement, in which he stated that the decrease was expected and anticipating that the numbers will stabilize in the coming months.

“The initial growth was staggering, but more importantly, tens of millions of people are now returning every day,” Zuckerberg said. “This far exceeds our expectations. The focus for the rest of the year is to improve the bases and retain users. It will take time to stabilize, but once we do, we will focus on growing the community. We have followed this plan on many occasions (FB, IG, Stories, Reels, etc.), and I have full confidence that Threads will also follow a good direction.

For its part, the number of Twitter users has remained stable in 200 million.

Lastly, Threads posted a video hosted by the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri in which the new features they plan to implement coming soon to retain users, including post editing, a followers feed, post and hashtag search, and a web presence.

Activity on Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads decreases by 70% FILE PHOTO. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Threads is not a space for news and politics

Twitter has stood out for being a space for news y policyand now with the arrival of Threadsusers believe that it is a copy, so Adam Mosseri director of Instagram, clarified that the issues to prioritize are very different from those of Elon’s platform.

He noted that there are enough “incredible” communities (sports, music, fashion, beauty, entertainment, etc.) to create an engaging platform without needing to get involved in hot topics.

Your perspective is probably influenced by your previous experience in the realm of news on Facebook.

“The goal is not to replace Twitter. The objective is create a public square for communities on Instagram that have never embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less hostile place for conversations, but not all of Twitter,” Mosseri said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

