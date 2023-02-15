The shelter for victims of the armed conflict and other types of violence in Risaralda, is located in Pereira. The day before yesterday they were told that they had to vacate, because the mayor’s office had run out of resources to maintain the house.

This statement made by the coordinator on behalf of the operator caused confusion and concern for an uncertain fate to reign, so much so that the press found out. In this shelter there must always be a landlord who is even in charge of washing the dishes, a lady from general services for cleaning common areas and a psychologist. The food is prepared in Dosquebradas and is transported hot to serve.

The people who live there denounce that the food is precarious and of low quality, that rice often comes with a flavor of gasoline. From the Municipal Board of Victims they say they are aware of this situation and since it has not been possible to reach an understanding they have proposed to the mayor that in light of Law 1448, the delivery of aid in money be assigned, as is done in Dosquebradas and Manizales, that they do not have a shelter, because in kind it has been provided only for misunderstandings, but this proposal also made the victims very upset.

Just yesterday the problem of resources was solved, an additional item was assigned by the Legal Secretariat of the mayor’s office and the bidding process for the process of this 2023 was opened, for nine months or until December. In order for these clashes not to occur again, the operator, who is the University Consulting Center Association, was reminded that the communication should be operator – mayor’s office and mayor’s office – victims.

6 minors, 2 indigenous, an Afro person, another with a disability and some others who are threatened live in the shelter