Threat to legal mining | The New Century

One of the most worrying aspects of the economic policy of the current Government has been, precisely, the mining-energy sector. The lurches in this field have generated great uncertainty in the sector, to the point that investment has decreased worryingly. Although there is agreement that the country must advance in the energy transition, even more so within the framework of the fight against climate change, it is evident that Colombia has one of the largest hydroelectric matrices on the continent, while little by little it is wind, solar and hydrogen generation park gaining ground. Added to this is the fact that the percentage of polluting gases emitted by our nation is negligible, especially in comparison with the great powers.

This argument has been reiterated many times in the last year to warn about the inconvenience of the government strategy to rapidly wither the exploration and exploitation of gas, oil and coal, which is the main source of foreign exchange, taxes and royalties in the country. (more than 3,000 million dollars of income for the Nation last year). They are also the basis of exports, as evidenced by the latest DANE report on the matter, according to which, of the more than 3,986 million dollars in foreign sales last June, products related to fuels and mining represented 50.3 % of the total, followed, at a distance, by manufacturing (22.7%), agriculture, food and beverages (20.8%) and other sectors (6.3%).

Given all this, it is understandable the high degree of concern in the country for the controversial positions of the previous head of the Mines and Energy portfolio, while justifying the alerts set off in relation to the reform project to the Mining Code that the Government announced for this second legislature. In fact, this newspaper published a report a few days ago in which various spokespersons for the sector warned that they had not yet been called to agree on the scope of this regulatory change which, for obvious reasons, will have many implications in this first-rate socioeconomic category.

But it is not the only bell heard in recent weeks. Yesterday the Attorney General’s Office presented its observations on the draft of the decree through which the Government seeks to regulate the declaration and delimitation of temporary nature reserves. According to the Public Ministry, this legal initiative intends to establish new prohibitions for the development of mining activities in the country. Moreover, it is noted that its application could generate in practice a situation of veto or paralysis regarding the activities of exploration and exploitation of these non-renewable natural resources.

The Attorney General’s Office also points out that, although the draft decree is aimed at establishing temporary measures, the articles grant the environmental authority the power to make final decisions regarding the continuity of mining exploitation activities, even reaching the permanent closure. of these extractive operations.

After that, the disciplinary control entity emphasizes the need to analyze from different sectors the social, economic and legal consequences that could be derived from the eventual issuance of the project. It is even warned that the National Government does not have absolute competence regarding the exploitation of the Nation’s non-renewable natural resources, so any decision-making must have the due participation of the citizenry, a principle ratified by Colombia in the Escazu Agreement.

It is imperative, then, that the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development give a broad and sufficient response to what was warned by the Attorney General’s Office. Abstaining would lead not only to jeopardizing legal security, investments, productive dynamics and jobs generated by legal and authorized mining, but it will very surely lead to the fact that as soon as the questioned norm is issued it will be the subject of lawsuits before the Council of State. , with the consequent request for precautionary measures so that its application is suspended until the highest administrative court makes a substantive decision.

Therefore, in relation to all of the above, it is most advisable that the observations within the scope of the projected decree be analyzed objectively and pondered. Since the Government has experienced that several rules and guidelines that it has put into force in an untimely or capricious way end up being suspended or definitively dropped once they are examined by the high courts and courts. It would be illogical for him to make the same mistake again.

