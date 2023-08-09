Threatening letters to mosque communities: Associations call for police protection

Osnabrueck, Hanover (epd). After a nationwide series of alleged right-wing extremist threatening letters to mosque communities, Muslim associations are demanding police protection. In principle, security measures for mosques would have to be taken, said the chairman of the Islamic Community Milli Görüs (IGMG), regional association Hanover, Recep Bilgen, on Tuesday to the Evangelical Press Service (epd). “If not now then when?” The authorities should not wait for something to happen.

The Schura Lower Saxony supported the demand. So far there have been no security measures, said Chairman Kerim Ocakdan. There was increasing unrest in the communities. He suggested that the police could be present at Friday prayers in front of the mosques.

At the end of last week, according to the police, a threatening letter was received by a mosque community in the Osnabrück district. This means that the total number of letters in Germany has risen to 34. The focus is on Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse. Letters also appeared in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. A few Christian communities also received threatening letters.

According to the police, 18 of the letters that have been received since 2018 relate to the content of the right-wing extremist terrorist group “National Socialist Underground” (NSU). Between 2000 and 2007, its members murdered eight small business owners of Turkish and one Greek origin, as well as a policewoman. Further details and investigation results indicated that the other letters also went back to the same author.

Their associations are ready to discuss appropriate measures with the state government and the police, said Ocakdan and Bilgen. “You could start with the threatened communities,” added Bilgen. The mosque community belonging to his association in Hanover had also received a threatening letter. However, the police see no direct connection to a suspected arson attack on the community mosque around two months ago. However, state security is still investigating in all directions.