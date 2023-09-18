Threatening Narcomessage Found in Nuevo León, Allegedly Linked to El Ruso

Threatening Narcomessage Found in Nuevo León, Mexico

Sunday, September 17 – A menacing message was discovered in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, containing a threat toward a rival group. The message gave them a few hours to align themselves and mentioned a subject referred to as “El Ruso” (The Russian), who was accused of orchestrating violence from inside a prison.

The narcomessage, which was found hanging from a bridge, warns El Ruso and others to either conform or leave. It also addressed various workers, urging them not to pay any floor fees. The message was signed by La Chapiza, a criminal group affiliated with Los Chapitos, a faction within the Sinaloa Cartel.

El Ruso, although identified in 2016 as Carlos “N,” has no known ties to the Beltrán Leyva organization, as mentioned in the threatening message. It remains unclear at this time if the subject referred to is a different person entirely or if there has been a case of mistaken identity.

This incident comes after a recent video was released on September 13, showing armed individuals interrogating three individuals with their faces covered. The victims claim to be affiliated with the Beltrán Leyva cartel and identified themselves as El Pablo, El Negro, and El Chun, all allegedly working for the Los Gatos cartel.

Furthermore, Commander Aurelio, believed to be the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in Sonora, was arrested at the end of June. Jesús Aurelio “N” faces charges of qualified homicide, disappearance committed by private individuals, and illegal possession of firearms. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 78 years in prison.

It is worth noting that La Chapiza, known as the hitmen group associated with Los Chapitos, has employed various tactics to spread messages in the past. Aside from narco-messages containing threats, they have utilized social media platforms, typically posting videos with imagery referring to pizza slices or mice. The word “pizza” is a coded reference to La Chapiza, while the animal represents Ovidio Guzmán, one of the leaders of Los Chapitos, who was recently extradited to the United States.

Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the source and intentions behind this threatening narcomessage. Authorities urge businesses and individuals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

