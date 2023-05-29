Threatens to kill his mother with a knife, arrested by CC – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MAY 28 – He held his mother hostage, pointing a knife at her throat. It happened in the afternoon in San Lazzaro di Savena, in the Bolognese area and in the end, after a negotiation, in less than an hour the carabinieri managed to immobilize the 25-year-old, a young man with drug addiction problems, and arrest him.

It happened around 17.30 and it was the boy’s father who called 112, who had managed to get out of the apartment.

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di San Lazzaro intervened and started talking to the young man, reassuring him. Taking advantage of a moment of distraction from her son, at one point the mother managed to enter the bathroom and lock herself inside her. The military then entered the house via a back staircase and blocked the 25-year-old, using an electric stun gun (taser).

118 also intervened. (ANSA).