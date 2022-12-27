Threats and reckless lawsuits. And in the background a widespread precariousness that makes a profession increasingly at risk even weaker. Journalism in Italy is in crisis and the rankings drawn up every year by Reporters Without Borders and other similar associations have nothing to do with it. To really understand what it means to be a reporter in our country today, you need to read the data collected every year by Oxygen for information, the non-governmental observatory on threatened journalists and violently obscured news,

and compare them with those of the Documentation Center of the Interior Ministry. Thus it will be discovered that in 2022, which is about to leave us in Italy, twice as many journalists were threatened compared to the previous year. At the same time, the number of complaints presented to the police by those threatened decreased and the number of reckless and exploitative lawsuits and defamation cases in the press increased.

Ossigeno per l’Informazione presented this morning the latest data from its observatory on threats to journalists and on news obscured with violence. In the first nine months of 2022 they were threatened 564 journalists, 100 percent more than the 288 in the same period of 2021. In particular they were detected 173 episodes of intimidation and threats against 564 media operators (journalists, bloggers, video operators), of which 29% are women, 36% affected by threats gender based.





In particular, the proportion of intimidation and threats carried out through specious or unfounded lawsuits and libel suits in the press has increased, the result of an anachronistic and unjust legislation, which show the Italian side of that “incorrect use of the judicial system” denounced by theUnesco in a recently published study.

But that is not all. Intimidations and threats have increased in proportion to the others, i.e. those that have manifested themselves with assaults, warnings, and other violent methods. This last aspect makes the Italian picture even more worrying. A trend which, as mentioned, is confirmed by the data published by the Observation Center of the Ministry of the Interior which monitors precisely the violent part of intimidation, the part of which the forces of order become aware. Which are lower than in 2021 but not because threats have decreased but only because fewer journalists have reported the threats against them this year.

A fact that should make us think: why don’t the reporters report? Fear? Do they just have less faith in the interventions of the authorities? Or are they simply more resigned and therefore suffer more often without reacting?



Alberto Spampinato

“Certainly, however, it can be said that the decrease in threats recorded by the Interior Ministry is not good news, it is not a reassuring sign. Indeed, it is a further alarm signal,” he explains Alberto Spampinato, president and soul of Ossigeno per l’Informazione. “We hope that the alarm will be raised, that this will lead to a better understanding of the trend of the phenomenon and to intensify activities to sensitize the world of journalism, the political forces, the Parliament, the Government to adopt appropriate countermeasures, each for the own part” continues Spampinato.

“It is sad to close 2022 by observing that this year too has passed without any progress being made. Intimidation and threats against journalists are undeniably a disease that undermines freedom of information and harms citizens’ participation in public life. Neglected, untreated diseases can degenerate and produce worse damage to the body. And maybe that’s what’s happening.”