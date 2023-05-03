Threats in Risaraldenses municipalities by the volcano

Only 4 towns in the department would be affected by phenomena derived from the Ruiz eruption, such as ash fall.

From the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) they have established the possible effects that the municipalities in the sector of influence of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano could face. In the case of Risaralda, possible threats were established in 4 municipalities.

Pereira, Dosquebradas and Marseille at a medium threat level, while Santa Rosa de Cabal at a high threat level. This level of risk is due to the fall of pyroclasts such as volcanic ash. None of the towns in Risarald is at risk from mud flows (lahars), a phenomenon that caused the tragedy of Armero (Tolima) in 1985, as well as thousands of deaths in Villa María and Chinchiná (Caldas).

And it is that none of the bodies of water (rivers, streams, lakes, among others) in Risaralda is born from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano.

According to data from the SGC, the fall of pyroclasts is: Event arises as a consequence of explosive eruptions, where volcanoes release fragmented particles into the atmosphere that are classified according to their size as ash (<2 mm); lapilli (entre 2 a 64 mm) y bloques y bombas (> 64 mm), the particles classified as ash and lapilli can be transported by the wind to areas far from the volcano that can vary between a hundred or thousands of kilometers, likewise, the amount of accumulated pyroclastic and the grain size decrease the more distant from the volcano and its distribution will depend on the direction and strength of the prevailing wind.

Saint Rose of Cabal

This is the only municipality in Risaralda that presents a high level of threat due to a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. It is also the only town in the department that registers a home in the risk perimeter (15 kilometers or less to the volcano’s crater). Taking into account the level of risk, the community of Santa Rosa de Cabal must have: an emergency kit containing a portable radio with batteries and flashlights in good condition, bottled water, canned food or other non-perishable products, a first-aid kit, cleaning supplies , whistle and others for special needs such as diapers, face masks (for all family members to avoid inhaling ash), medicines, feminine hygiene, items and food for pets, among others.

Likewise, have an emergency plan for the family unit, where evacuation routes, meeting points, nearby accommodations, emergency telephone numbers within the family are determined, find out about local emergency response plans at the municipal mayor’s office or with relief agencies.

Likewise, generate a shelter for animals, both livestock and pets. It is important to have a safe place where they can take shelter from the fall of volcanic ash. Likewise, it is convenient to stock up on tools such as shovels, brooms and rakes to carry out cleanup tasks after the eruption. Store drinking water with time in covered containers, remember that ash can contaminate it.

It is recommended that the water reserve can cover the basic needs of your family and animals for at least a week in case of an eruption. It is important to periodically renew these reserves to ensure that you have water in good condition at all times.

Pereira

The capital of Risaraldense presents a medium level of threat due to the fall of ash. In the city, the only area in which preventive evacuation was recommended was the village of El Bosque, however the inhabitants of the place have not left their lands.

Although the threat level is lower in Pereira than in Santa Rosa de Cabal, the same measures are recommended in case of ash fall, especially for the inhabitants of the rural sector.

The ash could affect the city’s water supply, since it contaminates water sources, leaving the vital liquid unfit for human consumption. Given this possible scenario, the company Aguas y Aguas has been monitoring the quality of the water, while the Ministry of Rural Development is monitoring rural aqueducts.

dosquebradas

In the Industrial Municipality the level of threat is medium, only the fall of ash could affect this locality, therefore the recommendations of the authorities are the same as for Santa Rosa de Cabal.

Taking into account that this municipality is not in high threat, the work of the local authorities has focused on adapting spaces as shelters in the event that a volcanic eruption affects nearby municipalities, such as Chinchiná.

In case of detecting ash fall in Dosquebradas, the inhabitants must use face masks, especially people with a respiratory condition.

Marseilles

This is the other Risaraldense municipality that could be affected by the eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, also the phenomenon that could occur is ash fall. Faced with this possible scenario, the following actions have been carried out: The temporary shelters considered were the CIC Citizen Integration Center, the Agrícola and Estrada schools, to accommodate potential victims if a major impact were to occur.

The established evacuation routes are the main access roads to Pereira and Chinchiná, Caldas and two viable rural accesses such as Marsella – El Rayo – La Convención and Marsella – El Nudo – Dosquebradas, for which the Mayor Alberto Rivera Cifuentes requested support with yellow machinery that allows the maintenance of these sections, as well as the requirement of a power plant in the San José Hospital, in the event of a possible interruption of the electrical flow.

The crisis room was established at the Fire Department because it is an earthquake-resistant structure, where the administrative part of the emergency would be centralized, which would have the support of the 79 relief units, 32 uniformed Police officers and the Hospital San José.