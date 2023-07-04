Threats of armed conflict in Buenaventura raise concern

In a statement, the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace expressed its strong rejection of the videos that circulated in Buenaventura, in which heavily armed individuals were shown threatening to unleash an armed conflict in the city. This worrying situation generated a call by the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, to militarize the port.

In the shocking recordings, a group of individuals calling themselves members of the ‘Defensores de Buenaventura’ group could be seen uttering threats against another local illegal group known as ‘Los Jalisco’. These criminal factions announced violent actions in various neighborhoods of Buenaventura, such as Carlos Holmes, Bahia, Progreso, and Bello Horizonte, with the apparent goal of maintaining control of criminal activities in those areas.

The Office of the Commissioner for Peace identified these armed factions as obstacles to urban peace and urged their members to reflect on the present and the future of their lives and of Buenaventura. Likewise, a call was made to put an end to the violence and listen to the needs of the people, who continued to suffer the consequences of the violence and the lack of basic resources.

#Attention | 🚨 Statement: With the installation of the socio-legal conversation space, peace advances in Buenaventura. pic.twitter.com/T7UyNMAWXb – High Commissioner for Peace (@ComisionadoPaz) July 3, 2023

In response to criticism about the peace processes that seemed to be frozen, the Commissioner’s Office reported that it had established rapprochement with the criminal gangs ‘Shotas’ and ‘Espartanos’, which would give rise, within two weeks, to a “ Socio-legal Conversation Space». It is worth mentioning that the submission law, which was essential for these dialogues, was rejected.

Faced with the escalation of terror generated by these threats, the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, asked the government to militarize Buenaventura. In this regard, the Commissioner’s Office clarified that peace efforts should not prevent the State from fulfilling its legal function of defending and protecting the population.

Likewise, the authorities announced a reward of up to 200 million pesos for anyone who provides information that leads to the identification and capture of the men who appear intimidating the people of Buenos Aires in the videos that circulate on the Internet.

Photo: Internet socket

Meanwhile, Colonel Ever Yovanni Gómez Reyes, commander of the Valle Police Department, announced that the Public Force deployed on the Pacific port “all its capacities for prevention, intelligence and judicial police in coordination with the National Navy, political-administrative authorities and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in order to find the capture of these people and be able to restore peace of mind to its inhabitants”.

