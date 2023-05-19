Threats to Envigado player for own goal on the last date

The threats against Jhon Banguera and his family

After his mistake, the 18-year-old player has been the target of threats for the goal against he committed on the last day. He and his family continue to receive violent comments that have put his safety at risk.

For this reason, Alberto Suárez. Technical director of Envigado FC came out to denounce the negative comments that his player and his relatives have received.

“Envigado did not eliminate anyone, each one did it for their performance in the semester, they did not do their homework. Respect the boy, they are putting out some horrible memes. We live in a violent country and more violence cannot be generated,” Suárez said in ‘Sports Blog’, Blu Radio sports program.

In addition, the technician added:

“The inexperienced is more wrong than the expert. Understand that he is left-footed and came in with the profile on the right, with the ball in front and him looking at the goal. The only option he had was to protect the ball and for the goalkeeper to arrive, but that is a matter of two seconds ”, said the coach.