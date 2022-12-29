December 29, 2022 3:13 pm

Geopolitical forecasts are similar to New Year’s resolutions: better not to check at the end of the year what we announced twelve months earlier… 2022 has certainly blown every prediction, in practically every area. As a result, trying to anticipate next year’s events would be futile, but perhaps it is worth trying to learn some lessons from the unforeseen events of 2022, to better prepare for 2023. First lesson: autocrats are not infallible. In the past, faced with a China capable of combining economic growth and totalitarianism, a Russia that acted with impunity in Syria and Africa and Donald Trump (whom we gladly put in the category) apparently indestructible despite an endless series of blunders, we convinced ourselves otherwise . And instead 2022 was not a good year for the autocrats. Especially for Vladimir Putin, who attempted a “blitzkrieg” in Ukraine and ten months later finds himself at a standstill and with tens of thousands of dead; but also for Xi Jinping, who a month after dominating the 20th Communist Party congress was forced to cancel his zero covid policy due to population pressure, clearly departing from his usual modus operandi. The infallibility of autocrats, therefore, is a myth. This awareness doesn’t make them less dangerous, but at least it can push us to be more lucid and confident.

Second lesson: the revealing story of the war in Ukraine has given us the measure of how tired the countries of the south are of being treated as secondary players in international life. In the first place, these countries do not accept to receive moral lessons from the northern countries, among other things not exactly immaculate from this point of view.

It is one of the great shocks of 2022: the neutrality (at least) of the global south – as what was once the third world is now called – in the face of membership unleashed by Russia. The West thought it could present an impeccable “case” of violated sovereignty by Moscow, but the countries of the South have responded by emphasizing that different weights and measures have been used in the past, and above all that the West cannot claim alignment automatic after having despised them for so long only because the war “has returned to Europe” (elsewhere it has never disappeared). The Global South is right to refuse to automatically align, but the undeniable historical disparity of the West does not erase the fact that, in the case of Ukraine, there really is a challenge to the United Nations charter involving the whole world. In 2023 it will be necessary to be more convincing.

