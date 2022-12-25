Three road accidents occurred between 11.30 and 12.30 on Saturday 24 December in the municipalities of Pavia di Udine, Venzone and Santa Maria la Longa.

A Pavia of Udine, in via Lauzacco, the driver of a car, for reasons yet to be ascertained, lost control of the vehicle and ended up off the road. The car overturned. The man, who was traveling alone, was trapped inside the car.

On the spot, alerted by the Sores operations center in Palmanova, the 118 health workers intervened, with an ambulance and the health helicopter, the firefighters for safety measures and the carabinieri of the Pavia di Udine station for all the findings .

The wounded man was transported by ambulance to the Palmanova hospital in serious but not life threatening conditions (yellow code).

Along the A4 motorway, near the municipality of Santa Maria la Longa, the driver of an articulated lorry, who was carrying several items of clothing, lost control of the vehicle and went off the road. Also in this case the vehicle overturned. The 118 health workers, the firefighters of the Cervignano detachment and the traffic police were on site. Minor injuries to the driver.

Accident also a Venzonewhere the driver of a car went off the road. An ambulance from Gemona, the fire brigade and the police were on site. Minor injuries for the occupants of the car, who refused to be taken to hospital.