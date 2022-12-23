Home News Three agents dead, one injured: in 1998 the massacre in Viale Hungary that shook the day before Christmas in Udine




UDINE. A roar. Capable of making Udine awaken in a nightmare. One bomb, three dead policemen, a fourth seriously injured. It was the day before Christmas Eve 1998, with dawn still at least an hour away. The bomb, hung from the shutter of a telephone shop in Viale Hungary, exploded at 5.49: of the four agents of the Flying Squad (two crews) who arrived on the spot following a report from a passer-by, only one survived, although he was seriously injured . State Police officers Paolo Cragnolino, Adriano Ruttar and Guido Zanier lost their lives. Which on Friday 23 December, on the twenty-fourth anniversary of the massacre, were commemorated in three distinct moments: in the morning, two floral tributes were placed at the foot of the plaque positioned in viale ungaria, where the explosion took place, and near the monument dedicated to the memory of the agents, inaugurated four years ago in the green area outside the Court in Largo Ospedale Vecchio.

Following this, the Chaplain of the State Police of Udine officiated a Holy Mass at the Santo Spirito delle Suore Ancelle church, in the presence of the family members of the three colleagues, the commissioner Alfredo D’Agostino, the prefect Massimo Marchesiello and the mayor of Udine Pietro Fontanini . With them policemen and retirees from the Udine section of the National Association of State Police.

