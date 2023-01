Ch7d, January 17, 2023. On January 16, Andrés Palacios, director of the Chocó-Antioquia Rural Development agency, and Jur Senny Flórez, Juradó’s secretary of agriculture, met.

They agreed to work together to carry out three projects:

1. Agricultural project in the indigenous reservation of Santa Marta de Curiche: plantain, cocoa and laying hens.

2. Agricultural Technical Assistance, with mutual contributions and promotion of associations.

3. Rice thresher in the municipal seat of Juradó