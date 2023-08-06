Three and a half kilos of gold worth 2.29 million rupees were seized from the possession of three passengers coming from Jeddah and Dubai at Hyderabad Airport.

At Hyderabad Airport, three passengers from Jeddah and Dubai were seized

Two crore 29 lakh rupees Gold worth three and a half kilos seized, further investigation is ongoing

Hyderabad: 06. August

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamsabad Airport) RGIA# But the large-scale confiscation of gold, drugs, foreign cigarettes and foreign currency by the officials of the Customs Department is still going on. Gold, drugs, foreign currency and foreign cigarettes were confiscated.

Tomorrow as per the information issued today by the Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad August 5 Sentence from possession of three passengers arriving from Dubai and Jeddah 3 kg 742 grams of gold The total value of which has been seized 2 crore 29 lakh 55 thousand rupees Is.

According to the officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport yesterday August 5 by an Indian citizen arriving from Dubai on the basis of the passenger’s specific information 1,924 grams of gold The value of One crore 18 lakh rupees It has been seized. The gold was made into a paste and was brought by this passenger hidden in his underwear.

In another case yesterday August 5 Another Indian national who had arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Jeddah was also detained 1,225 Grams of gold worth Rs 75 lakh 14 thousand rupees According to the officials, where the gold was hidden inside the portable speaker and flashlight, the gold was also found in the large intestine of the passenger. 3 capsules have been exported.

According to officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport yesterday August 5 From the possession of another Indian citizen who arrived in Hyderabad from Jeddah 593.6 grams of gold It was seized which was brought hidden in the iron. According to the officials of the Customs Department, the value of this confiscated gold 36 lakh 41 thousand In these three cases, the Customs Department of Hyderabad has registered a case and is engaged in further investigation.

Remember that July 31 Officials of the Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad seized an Indian citizen from Doha (Qatar). 701 grams of gold The value of 42.96 lakhs Rs It was confiscated. During the search, the traveler had hidden the gold in the form of a paste in the form of capsules in his colon.

From the possession of a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Bangkok on the same night 562 grams of gold This gold was also confiscated and this traveler had hidden it in his large intestine by turning it into a paste. 86 grams A gold bangle containing silver paste was also seized. Officials of the Department of Customs, Hyderabad, said that the passenger’s possession was 39 lakh 46 thousand rupees Valuable gold has been confiscated.

