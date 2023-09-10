Three armed men were captured in Algeciras, Huila

Local authorities, in collaboration with the National Army, captured three armed men on the entrance road to the municipality of Algeciras, Huila.

The uniformed officers of the Algeciras Police Station have been carrying out registration and control plans in the kilometer 1 of the road that connects Algeciras with Campoalegre during the last three days. Thanks to these efforts, three people who were carrying weapons have been arrested. 9 mm caliber traumatic weapons and ammunition.

The first capture took place on September 8, when a 56 year old man who was traveling on a motorcycle and had the traumatic pistol with him. The next day, the agents boarded a private vehicle with several occupants, and one of them, 54 years oldI was in possession of the weapon. In a third case, today, arrested a 32-year-old years who drove a truck and also carried a traumatic weapon.

Lieutenant Colonel Henry Muñoz Pinilla, Commander in charge of the Huila Police Department, announced that in the three cases, the detainees were placed at the disposal of the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty to face charges for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying firearms and ammunition. Likewise, he pointed out that the registration and control plans will be constantly maintained in different places in the municipality and throughout the department, with the aim of capturing those who break the law.

The Police call on citizens to report any criminal or suspicious activity in their neighborhoods or surrounding areas, in order to alert police officers and ensure the safety of the community. Citizen collaboration is essential to maintain tranquility and security in the region.

