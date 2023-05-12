Three arrested for transporting endangered wildlife specimens





Three people who will be investigated for the alleged transportation of wildlife specimensreported this Thursday, May 11, 2023, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (Maate).

He explained that a mono squirrel barizo (Saimiri cassiquiarensis) and a red baby songo (Plecturocebus discolor) were found inside a cardboard box and in a jute sack, in the Guagrayacu, Baeza, Napo sector.

The animals were moved by three people of Ecuadorian nationality in a private van that was detained by personnel from the Maate Forest Directorate and the Environmental Protection Unit of the National Police (UPMA), through a control operation at the Baeza Fixed Post.

The specimens were rescued by members of the UPMA and the alleged offenders were transferred to the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of the Quijos canton for the flagrante delicto hearing, “where preventive detention was determined in the Center of Deprivation of Liberty of the canton Archidona».

The hearing will take place this month, for the beginning of the criminal process based on article 247 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (Coip), which sanctions with custodial sentence of 1 to 3 years.

Juan Pablo Fajardo, director of Zonal 8 in charge, expressed that they are working “on permanent controls to stop the trafficking of wildlife speciesbut it is necessary that citizens become aware of the irreversible damage that is produced in the ecosystem by these illegal practices.

Medical analysis

In the medical analysis carried out on the specimens, it was determined that the Juvenile age primates have lived in captivityas pets, and were underweight, so they will remain in quarantine in a specialized wildlife management center for veterinary observation.

There they will be administered an adequate diet to improve their physical conditions and later, start the rehabilitation program in semi-captivity to adapt them to the natural environment and recover their wild abilities such as feeding alone and living in herds, each one with its species.

Both species are found in the Red List of Ecuador in the category: Near Threatened.

The Maate permanently runs the campaign Stop animal trafficking and reminds citizens to report these crimes through ECU 911. EFE