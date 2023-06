Three subjects responsible for assaulting a truck that transported dairy products received sentences of between 15 and 18 years in prison for this crime, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) said this Friday morning. The fiscal institution explained that these subjects assaulted a truck that transported cream, yogurt and milk valued at […]

The post Convict three assailants for stealing dairy merchandise valued at $11,500 appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

