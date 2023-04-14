The Police indicated that in none of the cases were there injuries or deaths.

Three attacks with explosives took place in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, in the province of Guayas, between Thursday night and early Friday morning, reported the National Police.

The institution indicated in its statement that “immediately the units of the preventive axis, as well as anti-explosive teams of the Intervention and Rescue Group, moved to attend to these emergencies and counteract the threats.”

The police actions allowed the arrest of a person for his alleged responsibility in these events.

The attacks were with short range explosive deviceswhich they left outside commercial premises in the city, confirmed the General Director of Investigations of the National Police, Alain Luna, in an interview with Ecuavisa.

One of the events occurred on the outskirts of an urbanization of the Alborada citadel, north of Guayaquil. The objective was to destroy part of the fence around the residential area.

Another of the attacks took place in Pascuales, also north of the city. The explosion caused damage to the door of a pharmaceutical distributor.

Meanwhile, the third event was reported in the center of Guayaquil, specifically on the outskirts of a place where they sell ceramics and construction materials, located on Machala avenue and Vélez street.

The Police indicated that in none of the cases were there injuries or deaths. “These detonations undoubtedly generate shock and discouragement among the public,” Luna said.

Luna also confirmed that they had received an alert from the embassy of “a friendly country”, which had information that some attacks would take place in Guayaquil.

This is the US Embassy in Ecuador, which published an alert on its website, in which it indicated that it had received “credible information that criminals may be planning to carry out bombings in multiple unknown locations around Guayaquil on the night of April 13, 2023.”

Insecurity is currently one of the main problems that afflict Ecuadorians. Authorities have blamed the growing violence on organized crime, particularly drug trafficking.

The recent events are added to a massacre recorded last Tuesday, when nine people were killed and four others were injured in the Artisanal Fishing Port of the city of Esmeraldas, in the province of the same name, located in the northwest of the South American country.