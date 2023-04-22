Three blockades on the Chocó-Risaralda highway

The Quibdó-Tadó-Pereira road is blocked in three sectors, due to three popular protests.

The first blockade occurs on the access road to Lloró, near Yuto. Dozens of inhabitants of Boraudo, Lloró corregimiento, demand the relocation of their corregimiento, a promise that has existed for four years and that has not materialized. The relocation project requires an investment of 32 billion pesos, including the construction of 300 homes.

The second blockade is in Peñas del Olvido, in the Tadó-Guarato section. Since Wednesday, April 19, the indigenous communities of Mesetas and Las Peñas have taken to the road and have denounced the failure to repair two bridges and the health post, agreements signed on November 5, 2021 with the municipal administration of Tadó.

The third blockade occurs near Santa Cecilia, in Risaralda. For a week now, local communities have been denouncing Invías’ non-compliance in paying for the land used in the expansion and paving of the road.

Protests have also been filed in other places in Chocó. In Quibdó, the specialist doctors resigned from the San Francisco Hospital for non-payment of five months of fees. They denounce the national government’s non-compliance with the agreements signed with SuperSalud.

Indigenous people from El Fiera, on the Quibdó-Medellín highway, announce a blockade of the road if they do not receive payment to their educators. Condoto motorcycle taxi drivers have protested the delay in defining the issue of the construction of a new bridge in La Encharcazón, whose structure failed when a dump truck loaded with sand passed by.

In Juradó there have been protest parades demanding improvements in the local health center and completion and start-up of the local airport.