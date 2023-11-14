Three boxers go for victory in the ring at the Higher Technical Institute

Within the framework of the 2023 National Sports Games, three prominent boxers from the Risaraldense Boxing League are preparing to face their opponents at the boxing headquarters, at the Higher Technical Institute, among them, the Olympic boxer Jenny Marcela Arias. So far, Risaralda has three victories in this competition.

From Vallecaucana by birth, but from Risaralden by upbringing, Jenny Marcela Arias Castañeda will lead the contest when facing Jenny Caceres del Meta in the 54 kg category. Arias will not only seek to prevail against her rival, but also to obtain a new medal for Risaralda.

In the light heavyweight category, weighing 81 kg, Yenny Limas will represent Risaralda against Julliet Solis del Meta. Along the same lines, in the super heavyweight category, David Castro, weighing more than 93 kg, will face Willys Mendoza del Meta.

On the other hand, the Olympic Yuberjen Martinez who defends the colors of Antioquia will face Luis Rodallega del Valle in the 51 kg category.

