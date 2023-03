As reported by the police, burglaries were reported in a company on Bolgartenweg and in a café on Ofterdinger Straße in the morning. In both cases, the perpetrator or perpetrators forcibly entered the building and went in search of valuables. Cash was stolen from both crime scenes and damage to property amounting to several thousand euros was caused. A club house on Gerstlaich Street was also broken into. Witness information under phone 07472/9801-0.