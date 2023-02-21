Three cards of Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau to carry out special rectification of breakfast shops beyond the door



In order to further grasp the fine management of the city, standardize the daily operation order of breakfast shops, and create a clean, tidy and orderly city environment. The Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau launched a special rectification of the cross-door operation of breakfast shops on Beimen Street, Limin Road, Dongfang Road, and Renmin Road in the main urban area.

The first is to play a good “service card” and strengthen publicity and guidance. Taking the responsibility area as the unit, organize team members to investigate the frequent breakfast shops in the area under the jurisdiction. According to the distribution characteristics of the breakfast shops, the main and secondary arterial roads, residential buildings and breakfast shops around the campus are listed as the key inspection objects. , Law enforcement officers came to the breakfast shop door by door to publicize the law, requiring breakfast shop operators to consciously implement the “door responsibility system” management, so as not to operate outside the door, and it is strictly forbidden to place coal stoves, oil pans, tables and chairs, breakfast and other items outdoors , to create a good atmosphere of self-discipline, mutual supervision, and co-management and co-governance for the operators of breakfast shops along the street. Since February, more than 60 households have been publicized.

The second is to play the “law enforcement card” and implement special rectification. Arrange law enforcement team members to arrive on duty at 5:30 every morning, adopt a combination of fixed-point management and mobile inspections, and focus on special rectification on Beimen Street, Limin Road, Dongfang Road, Renmin Road and other sections where breakfast shops are relatively concentrated. Urge operators to consciously abide by the regulations and not occupy urban roads. At the same time, operators are required to maintain a clean environment around the store and not to litter. Since February, our bureau has regulated more than 30 breakfast shops operating in Yuemen in Wutong Street, and issued 12 rectification notices within a time limit. Business operators who have not made corrections after issuing rectification notices within a time limit will be investigated and dealt with according to law.

The third is to play the “mechanism card” well and implement long-term control. While achieving phased results, implement long-term control measures. In view of the repeated occurrence of the problem of cross-door operation of breakfast shops, supervision has been strengthened, and team members are arranged to conduct fixed-point and regular management in the morning. At the same time, Internet equipment is used to conduct 24/7 uninterrupted monitoring, precisely crack down on uncivilized phenomena such as breakfast mobile stalls and breakfast shops operating outside the door, effectively regulate the operating order of breakfast operators, and comprehensively create a clean, beautiful and orderly urban environment.