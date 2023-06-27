Home » three changes that open up investment opportunities at FinanciaLounge
News

three changes that open up investment opportunities at FinanciaLounge

by admin
three changes that open up investment opportunities at FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Energy transition: three changes that open up investment opportunities

Schroders (LON:), in a comment by Mark Lacey, Head of Global Resource Equities, underlines the huge amount of resources needed to decarbonise electricity generation, move beyond transport, gain efficiency

The energy transition is urgent, but reducing emissions requires three major structural changes: decarbonisation of electricity production, a switch to electric sources not only in transport but in all energy consumption, and finally greater efficiency in consumption. He backs it up in a comment Mark LaceyHead of Global Resource Equities at Schroders, underlining that according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), “nearly complete” energy decarbonisation must take place by 2050 in order to achieve the goal of the Paris Agreement.

INCREASINGLY DEMAND FOR RENEWABLES

This means that the share of energy generated from renewables must increase: thanks to decarbonisation efforts it will rise from 20% to 80% by 2050, and most of the increase will come from wind, solar and small molecular reactors. Furthermore, given that energy consumption will grow by about 4% per year, renewables could occupy an even greater shareand if we add that they are now cheaper than coal and gas in two thirds of the world, we can say that between now and 2050 there will be more and more demand for renewable energy…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

See also  Co-governance and sharing of safe use of makeup | Nantong Cosmetics Safety Science Popularization Week home event was successfully held in Chongchuan_Jiangsu, China

You may also like

Mediterranean University – Articles – 28 June |...

Colombia honors Drugia, mother of the dog Wilson...

IMF approves disbursement of USD 521 million for...

Santanchè and Report: everything is silent

Byron Castillo will not be called up to...

Bahía Solano: they recorded for the first time...

Man dies after being run over south of...

Alias ​​Alex Poison, killed in Pelaya, had escaped...

Goldman Sachs Fires Chief Executive Officers Worldwide From...

Fundación Tesãi with pre-admission exams of applicants for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy