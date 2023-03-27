Tennessee: A gunman shot and killed three children at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, while police shot and killed the gunman.

According to international media reports, the above incident happened after 10 am in the city of Nashville, Tennessee, where the armed man was shot dead by the police after killing the three children.

The attacker was a girl, but her identity has not yet been revealed, nor is it known how many people were injured in the incident and what type of weapon was used.

The school has about 33 staff members and about 260 students. Immediately after the incident, the parents of the students were called and asked to pick up their children from the school, but they were not given any information about the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, after the firing started, many students were seen running away from the building in their school uniform while other schools in the area have gone into lockdown as a precaution.