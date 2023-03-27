Home News Three children killed in US school shooting
News

Three children killed in US school shooting

by admin
Three children killed in US school shooting

Tennessee: A gunman shot and killed three children at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, while police shot and killed the gunman.
According to international media reports, the above incident happened after 10 am in the city of Nashville, Tennessee, where the armed man was shot dead by the police after killing the three children.
The attacker was a girl, but her identity has not yet been revealed, nor is it known how many people were injured in the incident and what type of weapon was used.
The school has about 33 staff members and about 260 students. Immediately after the incident, the parents of the students were called and asked to pick up their children from the school, but they were not given any information about the incident.
According to eyewitnesses, after the firing started, many students were seen running away from the building in their school uniform while other schools in the area have gone into lockdown as a precaution.

See also  Forgaria celebrates its rebuilt bell tower 46 years after the earthquake

You may also like

Chosen the project for the third tower of...

Two people die, one due to a traffic...

Attention! More than 100 neighborhoods will run out...

Alessandra De Stefano resigns from Rai Sport. Marco...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

With a master key they had stolen a...

extraordinary discovery of brick tomb dating back to...

TSJE continues with the software and hardware audits...

Ternados to lead the Federation of Coffee Growers...

Another murder in Rome, drug war continues –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy