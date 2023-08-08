Home » Three Cicpc officials were killed when they were shot several times
Three officials from the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) were murdered this Monday, August 7, in the afternoon, at the La California Distributor, in Caracas.

It was learned that the police officers were moving around the area aboard some motorcycles, when they were intercepted by unknown subjects, who wearing bulletproof vests and without saying a word, got out of a truck and shot the victims several times.

The deceased were identified as Kleyber Vera, Enrique López and Jennifer Medinathe three active officials of the Cicpc.

Next to the bodies were the two Kawasaki motorcycles, KLR, that the officials were driving. The two men died on the spot, while the woman was alive when the security commissions arrived.

Paramedics acted quickly to stabilize Medina and transferred her to the Dr. Domingo Luciani Hospital, but she was admitted without vital signs.

The Cicpc is carrying out the respective investigations of the case.

