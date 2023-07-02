Three Colombians injured by Russian missile in Ukraine

Kramatorsk/Bogotá. Three Colombian citizens were injured in a rocket attack by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. An impact on Tuesday hit the Ria Pizza restaurant, killing 12 people and injuring around 60, according to Ukrainian sources. Journalist Catalina Gómez, writer Héctor Abad Faciolince and former political official Sergio Jaramillo were among those slightly injured.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro explained on the Russian attack: “Russia attacked three defenseless Colombian civilians. This is against the protocols of the war”. He hopes that those affected will return home safely and instructed his foreign ministry to issue a diplomatic protest note.

This condemned “vigorously” the “unacceptable attack by Russian forces on a civilian target”.

The destroyed Ria Pizza was a Kramatorsk eatery frequented by the military, journalists and NGO workers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia is not attacking “civilian infrastructure, but facilities that are in one way or another connected to military infrastructure.”

The Russian embassy in Bogotá has since commented on the incidents on its official Twitter account. “We deeply regret the events in Kramatorsk”. However, the diplomatic mission warned against staying in the “town near the front line, which has been transformed into a military-logistical and operational center”. The Colombian weekly Semana mentioned reports by Ukrainian media “about the presence of foreign military instructors in the city”.

The Colombians concerned said they were there to collect information for their project to support Ukraine. Abad and Jaramillo traveled to Ukraine to “show Latin America’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people in the face of the barbaric and illegal Russian invasion.” They wanted to inform about the “Hold by Ukraine” Twitter campaign, which aims to create “new connections between Latin American civil society and the Ukrainian people”.

The events in Kramatorsk have put the government of Colombia under pressure. President Gustavo Petro is pursuing a policy of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict and has resisted requests from the West to supply arms to Ukraine. His country has not joined the sanctions against Russia.

Recently Petro had in a detailed Interview with the Spanish newspaper El País in favor of a peace dialogue between the warring parties. He sharply criticized the double standards in condemning invasions. Because of the international impact on the food and fertilizer markets, among other things, his country is “not interested in this war continuing.”

“I’m not saying that ending the war in Ukraine is easy,” he added. “But if we stopped considering Ukraine as a NATO territory that must be defended at all costs, Russians and Ukrainians would have a better chance of sitting around the table and ending the war,” Petro said.

