Three crowns and two floats to enthrone Carlos III

MORE modern and simple, but with the majesty and tradition that characterize it, will be the coronation ceremony of Carlos III this Saturday in London, in the emblematic Westminster Abbey before 2,000 guests, including heads of state, members of royalty, civil society and, for the first time in history, girls from the King’s Scholars, from the exclusive Westminster School.

At a time when 54% of Britons believe that the monarchy is still good for the country and brings more than it costs, just as a majority (58%) believe that a king is better than a democratically elected head of state According to a recent survey by the YouGov institute, this ceremony arouses little interest among young people, who in their lives have only known Elizabeth II, who reigned for seven decades and died eight months ago.

The coronation of the very young monarch, in 1953, had 8,000 guests, an 18th century carriage and lasted three hours. Hers, her son, Carlos III, a monarch both new and old, who at 74 years old had been replacing her for a long time, will be limited to just over an hour and will have modern elements such as an air-conditioned carriage and a vegan oil.

But if the coronation of Elizabeth II was followed on the BBC by 27 of the then 36 million Britons, now 64% say they are not interested, according to a YouGov survey, where they also express their disagreement with the cost of the event.

There will be “no extravagance or excess”, promised Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden. But “it’s a wonderful time in our history and people wouldn’t want to see us scrimp,” he added.

Carlos III, whose role is merely ceremonial and without political power, comes to the throne in a United Kingdom faced with multiple challenges.

These include secessionist aspirations in two of its nations – Scotland and Northern Ireland – and the review of the colonial and slave-owning past, which even led the new king to support an investigation into the role of the monarchy in the slave trade.

Veggie quiche

Seeking to encourage public enthusiasm, the royal family multiplied the announcements.

A silver cross was made for the occasion from two small fragments of wood donated by Pope Francis, which the Vatican says belonged to the “True Cross” on which Jesus died.

The creation of a crown emoji was announced to accompany messages on Twitter.

And the recipe chosen by Carlos and Camila for the occasion was presented: a vegetarian quiche based on spinach, broad beans and tarragon.

They hope that the British will prepare it for the great neighborhood meals that will take place throughout the country on Sunday the 7th.

That day at night there will also be a concert in front of Windsor Castle, about 40 km west of London. In its poster, headed by the Americans Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie and the Italian Andrea Bocelli, the absence of British superstars such as Elton John, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles stands out.

On Monday the 8th, which will be a holiday, the royal family called on the British to do volunteer work.

Harry without Meghan

But what seems to interest public opinion the most is the presence of Prince Henry among the guests.

After launching harsh criticism of the monarchy in a Netflix documentary and an explosive memoir, the youngest son of Carlos III, 38, will attend the ceremony alone.

His wife Meghan, who even accused an unspecified member of the royal family of racism, will stay with their children in California, where the couple has lived since they abruptly abandoned the monarchy in 2020..

The coronation itself will begin in the morning with a carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to nearby Westminster Abbey.

There, Carlos III will take the oath before being anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on his hands, head and chest.

Afterwards, you will receive the royal regalia: Edward’s mantle, orb, scepter and crown, from the 17th century, adapted for the occasion.

Camila, 75, whom he married for the second time in 2005, will be crowned with the crown of Queen María, grandmother of Elizabeth II.

A new procession, accompanied by 4,000 soldiers in full dress uniform, will return them to the palace from whose balcony they will greet the crowd and witness an air parade.

carriages and crowns

The enthronement of Carlos III, which will include a crown from 1661 and a carriage of more than 260 years old, will be anchored in history but will have some novelties.

The crown of St Edward, the centerpiece of the British crown jewels, will be worn during the ceremony. It is only used for coronations and was last worn in 1953 by Isabel II, the mother of Carlos III.

It was made for the coronation of Carlos II in 1661, replacing a medieval crown that was cast in 1649 by parliamentarians after the execution of Carlos I.

This solid gold piece is set with semi-precious stones, including rubies, amethysts, and sapphires, and adorned with a purple velvet skullcap edged with an ermine band.

It is not an exact replica of the missing medieval crown, believed to have belonged to King Edward the Confessor in the 11th century. But like her, she also carries four crosses and four fleurs-de-lis.

The emoji that was created for Twitter especially on this occasion is inspired by this crown, which weighs 2.07 kg and was recently resized to fit the head of Carlos III.

Following the coronation, the king will wear the Imperial State Crown, last seen at Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

Created in 1937 for the coronation of George VI, it is also used at the opening of Parliament.

He weighs 1.06 kg and is 31.5 centimeters tall. She is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

This crown includes the Cullinan II diamond, the second largest cut stone of the Cullinan diamond, which the Royal Collection Trust says is the largest diamond ever discovered.

The queen consort Camila will wear the crown of queen Maria, set with 2,200 diamonds. It is the first time in almost three centuries that an existing crown is used for the coronation of a consort.

“Minor” changes were made to “reflect Camila’s individual style” and “pay homage” to the late Elizabeth II. Thus, several diamonds were included, the Cullinan III, IV and V, from the late queen’s personal collection, which she often wore as brooches.

Carlos and Camila will take a shorter tour than Elizabeth II in 1953, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Only on their return will they use the traditional gold carriage, made in 1762 to carry kings and queens and used in all coronations since 1831.

At her coronation, Elizabeth II traveled back and forth in this carriage, describing the experience as “horrifying” because of its discomfort.

It weighs four tons, is 3.6 meters high and 7 meters long. Eight horses are needed to drag it. Due to its weight and its age, it moves very slowly.

On the outward journey, Carlos and Camila opted for the most modern and comfortable Diamond Jubilee carriage. Made in Australia and first used by Elizabeth II in 2014, it is the most modern of the royal mews. However, it measures five meters, weighs more than three tons and requires six horses to pull it. /