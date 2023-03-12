Home page Life Health

Juliane Gutman

Do you often feel listless and tired? Then try a liver detox. It doesn’t have to be expensive or strenuous – and it only takes three days.

Do you feel drained, nothing tastes right anymore and do you feel nauseous more often? This could be your liver’s cry for help. Above all, too much fat and sugar, alcohol, nicotine and tablets affect it badly, because the liver, as our detoxification organ, has to break down waste products. If you want to do something good for your liver, you should allow it occasional relaxation phases. You don’t have to turn your entire daily routine upside down and expensive detox teas and dietary supplements are also superfluous. The latter are in great demand: “Liver detox test winner” are search terms that Internet users enter thousands of times a month in Internet search engines.

There is no need to buy the often expensive ready-made cures for liver detoxification: You can relieve the liver enormously by following the five rules below and preferring to eat the foods that you will find below in the text.

Who is liver detoxification right for?

Many swear by regular detoxification cures to relieve the liver. You are spoiled for choice: from a one-day liver detox to a holistic liver cleanse over several weeks, everything is available. But is liver detox really useful?

In general, there is no harm in protecting your liver from toxins. Above all, smokers and people who like to drink a lot of alcohol should regularly take “poison-free” days. The nice side effect: If you do without sweets and co. for a long time, loses extra pounds. Even those who notice physical complaints such as loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain on the right side and fatigue do not do anything wrong with a liver detoxification. However, if these symptoms persist and you experience fever and weight loss, you should see a doctor. One fatty liver could be behind it.

Detoxify the liver: easily and without much effort

If you don’t feel like planning your day strictly according to a detoxification program – including time-consuming recipes and expensive detox products, the benefits of which are usually not proven – you can relieve your liver with small changes in everyday life. The most important steps at a glance:

1. stimulants like alcohol and nicotine should not be consumed every day. If you want to do something good for your liver during a detoxification cure, you should regularly adhere to alcohol-free or smoke-free days – unless stopping completely is not an option. permanent abstinence would be even better for the liver.

2. A lot sugar and fat mean hard work for the liver. If you are an absolute “chocoholic” or don’t want to do without your Friday currywurst, you don’t have to do without it entirely: These foods are allowed in moderation. However, the liver is happy about phases (which can be 24 hours to several weeks) in which ready meals, fast food and other sugar and fat bombs do not end up on the plate.

3. In addition to a balanced diet, during a “liver detox” it is important to at least two liters of water or unsweetened tea to drink during the day. Learn how to make detox tea yourself here.

4. Also Movement helps to stimulate the metabolism and thus relieve the liver. You don’t have to go to the gym for this: Every step of the stairs, short distances by bike instead of by car and daily brisk walks add up and promote a healthy liver.

Exercise is important to boost metabolism. It also benefits the liver. (Iconic image) © Rene Traut/Imago

5. Last but not least: Also enough sleep is important. For adults, it should be between seven and eight hours a day, every day.

Garlic to Turmeric: Some foods naturally cleanse the liver

The right foods also act like a detoxification cure for the body and the liver. The portal Utopiawhich deals with sustainable consumption, recommends these spices and vegetables during a liver detox:

Garlic boosts the productivity of the liver, which means that harmful substances are eliminated more quickly and the organ is therefore better protected.

boosts the productivity of the liver, which means that harmful substances are eliminated more quickly and the organ is therefore better protected. walnuts contain glutathione, Omega-3 fatty acids and L-arginine, which are thought to help the liver clear ammonia.

Broccoli rain like radish and radishes the liver because the vegetables contain mustard oil glycosides.

rain like the liver because the vegetables contain mustard oil glycosides. Bitter salads and dandelions stimulate fat burning, which has a detoxifying effect on the body.

stimulate fat burning, which has a detoxifying effect on the body. Also artichokes contain many bitter substances that have a liver detoxifying effect.

contain many bitter substances that have a liver detoxifying effect. Ginger warms from the inside, supports the immune system and thus also relieves the liver.

warms from the inside, supports the immune system and thus also relieves the liver. lemon neutralizes acids in the body, stimulates digestion and activates enzymes that are supposed to detoxify the liver.

neutralizes acids in the body, stimulates digestion and activates enzymes that are supposed to detoxify the liver. Rotate Bete are considered to be blood purifiers: the vegetables improve blood circulation and thus also help the liver to cleanse itself.

are considered to be blood purifiers: the vegetables improve blood circulation and thus also help the liver to cleanse itself. Linseed oil has an anti-inflammatory effect due to the omega 3 fatty acids it contains, which is also beneficial for the liver.

has an anti-inflammatory effect due to the omega 3 fatty acids it contains, which is also beneficial for the liver. green tea is said to have a detoxifying and degreasing effect, which promotes liver health.

is said to have a detoxifying and degreasing effect, which promotes liver health. Turmeric contains curcumin, which protects the liver from harmful toxins and is even said to heal damaged liver cells.

contains curcumin, which protects the liver from harmful toxins and is even said to heal damaged liver cells. Also extracts from milk thistle fruits ward off harmful influences. The contained silymarin strengthens the liver cells and is said to even cause a damaged liver to regenerate.

Detox with liver wraps

According to the news portal Focus, special wraps should even accelerate the excretion of degradation products. The warm wrap stimulates blood flow to the liver, but should not be used on stomach or intestinal ulcers.

And this is how it works: Moisten a towel with hot water or yarrow infusion and place it on the right side of your stomach. Then there is a hot water bottle filled with hot water. The wrap should work for around 30 minutes – preferably while lying relaxed in bed or on the sofa.

Liver detox in three days: is it possible?

The longer you withhold toxins from your liver, the better. As the knowledge magazine GEO medical associations quotes, at least four weeks should be planned for a liver detoxification. That’s how long the organ needs to recover and, ideally, even – depending on the condition – to regenerate. But even a short “liver cure” of a few days already has positive effects. In general, every day that the liver does not have to break down toxins such as nicotine or alcohol promotes the health of the vital detoxification organ.

Currywurst and other fatty foods put a strain on the liver. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

Breaking down alcohol and storing fat: functions of the liver

The liver converts toxic breakdown products in the body into harmless substances – such as toxic ammonia into urea, which we excrete in the urine. Alcohol also migrates to the liver, which can break down around one gram of ethanol per ten kilograms of body weight, reports the specialist portal for internists online. The liver converts alcohol into fat, which is deposited in the body – a fatty liver can arise.

The most important tasks of the liver at a glance:

The organ forms glucose, ketone bodies, endogenous cholesterol (from which bile acid is produced, which makes fats in food digestible) and proteins in the blood,

it stores glucose, fat and vitamins,

filters pathogens from the blood and

breaks down the following toxins or waste products: damaged blood cells, alcohol, medication, ammonia and steroid hormones.

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. In no way does it replace a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editors are not allowed to answer individual questions about clinical pictures.