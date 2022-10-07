Three days from today, Beijing will welcome cold air again

It is expected that there will be eight or nine gusts of wind tomorrow, please pay attention to cold protection and warmth

A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned from the Beijing Meteorological Observatory that a new wave of cold air will arrive in Beijing today. Affected by this, three days from today, there will be a weather process of rainfall, strong winds and cooling in Beijing. Among them, the gusts during the day on the 9th are at level 8 and 9, and the local level can reach level 10. Citizens should prepare for cold in advance.

The National Day holiday came to an end yesterday. During the 7-day holiday, Beijing was warm before and then cold. From the 3rd, it encountered the first cold wave in the second half of this year, and the temperature dropped significantly. By the middle and late period of the holiday, although the sky returned to calm, the temperature continued to be low. Before recovering from the “strike” of the last round of cold air, a new wave of cold air has quietly arrived in Beijing. According to the latest forecast from the Central Meteorological Observatory, following the cold wave from October 2 to 6, a new round of strong cold air will affect the central and eastern regions of my country from October 8 to 10.

Compared with the previous cold wave, the influence of this cold air is northerly, and the cooling rate is relatively small, but the lowest temperature in some northern areas will hit a new low since autumn. The northeastern region and eastern Inner Mongolia have obvious rain and snow, and the northern region is generally more windy, and extreme winds may occur in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and other places. According to Lei Lei, chief forecaster of the Beijing Meteorological Observatory, affected by the cold air, there will be a weather process of rainfall, strong winds and cooling in Beijing from the 8th to the 10th.

Specifically, due to the influence of the high-altitude trough, there was light rain in Beijing from the second half of yesterday to this morning. This morning, there will be light rain in most parts of the city. Although the rainfall is less than 3 mm, the visibility will be reduced. The morning rush hour without restrictions is already very congested. Arrange travel plans, pay attention to road conditions in a timely manner, and pay attention to rain protection and traffic safety. During the day today, the city is cloudy and cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the northern part of the west, with a rainfall of less than 1 mm. Light rain may turn to sleet in mountainous areas at night, and there may be sporadic light snow in high-altitude mountains.

After the rain, strong winds and cooling will appear one by one. From the night of the 8th to the daytime of the 10th, Beijing will usher in strong winds. It is expected that the wind will gradually increase at night on the 8th, and the wind will be the strongest during the day on the 9th, with an average wind force of about 5, gusts of 8 and 9, and a local level of 10. From the night of the 9th to the daytime of the 10th, there was still a northerly wind of about 4 in the city, and gusts of 6 and 7. The wind will not weaken significantly until the evening of the 10th.

Lei Lei said that compared with the howling of the strong wind, the impact of this cold air process on the temperature in Beijing during the day is not large, but the cooling at night is more obvious. It is expected that from the 8th to the 10th, the highest daytime temperature in the plain area of ​​the city will remain at 17°C to 19°C, which is basically the same as the temperature of the previous two days. However, the minimum temperature on the night of the 10th will drop from 9°C on the 8th to 3°C, and the minimum temperature in the mountains will drop to -3°C to 0°C.

The meteorological department reminded that the north wind in Beijing was strong from the 9th to the 10th. It is recommended that the public minimize outdoor activities, stay away from temporary facilities and tall trees, pay attention to crosswinds or crosswinds when driving, and slow down. Citizens traveling in mountainous areas should pay attention to the weather to keep warm and cold, choose formal and open scenic spots to play, mountain roads do not drive at night to ensure traffic safety, please choose a safe area for camping, stay away from forest fire prevention areas, flood control areas, geological disaster-prone areas and drinking water sources Protected areas, do not stay in dangerous areas, please strictly abide by the relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control, outdoor fire prevention and environmental sanitation, and do personal health and necessary safety protection to ensure your own safety.