Three days ago, more than a hundred inhabitants of El Valle, a district of Bahía Solano, took over the Utría National Natural Park. They protest against the failure of the national government in the construction of works that redirect the Valle River and prevent this river from destroying the entire corregimiento.

The change of course of the river so far has destroyed a hundred houses and more than half of the town.

“A retaining wall must be built soon and hydraulic works must be carried out to redirect the river to its original channel. If we don’t do it, in less than a year the township of El Valle will disappear,” said one of the community leaders.

In December 2022, the director of the National Risk Management Unit was in Bahía Solano and signed a commitment with the community to start the required works from January 2023. Until now, the national government has not fulfilled the commitment signed and for this reason the community of El Valle decided to take over the Utría National Natural Park.