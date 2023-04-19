Home » Three days of protest in Juradó
A group of inhabitants of Juradó, called the Committee for the Dignity of the municipality, has been carrying out protest marches since April 17 with two objectives.

On the one hand, they demand that the government of Chocó complete the sector that remains to finish the runway of the local airport and that the Civil Aeronautics authorize its operation (arrival and departure of flights) with the section already built.

On the other hand, they demand a better health service and the construction of a local hospital.

