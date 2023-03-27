At least three people have died and several more have been injured after a new day of airstrikes launched by Russian forces on several towns in Ukraine, two of which are in the city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region.

It has been there where the death of two people has been registered, in addition to 29 injuries, as confirmed by the governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kirilenko. “The terrorists attacked the city center around 10:30 am with two S300 rockets,” he detailed in his Telegram account.

Kirilenko has also reported that the shelling has affected several civilian buildings, as well as an orphanage located in the city of Druzhkivka. “There are no victims or injuries”, he has specified with regard to this last place.

Shortly before Kirilenko offered this balance, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, hastened on social networks to condemn these new attacks, lamenting that one more day the country has woken up under the bombs of Russian “terrorism”.

“The aggressor State bombed our Slóviansk. Unfortunately there is one death and victims of varying severity. All the services are deployed in the place,” Zelenski has detailed through his social networks.

“The enemy must know that Ukraine will not forgive the torture of our people, will not forgive these deaths and injuries. All Russian terrorists will be defeated. All those involved in this aggression will be held to account“, he emphasized.

In the last day, other towns in the Donetsk region have been targeted by missiles, such as Avdivka, Kurajove, Krasnogórivka, Chasiv Yar, Severnie, Ocheretine, Velika Novosilka, Druzhba, Karlivka. Half a dozen residential buildings have been affected by the bombs, as well as an educational center and a chemical plant. One person has died, the Ukrinform agency reports.

Up to seven regions of Ukraine have been targeted by Russian offensives. These are the cases of Chernígov, Sumi, Zaporiyia, Kharkov, Kherson, Odessa and Kupiansk. In Lugansk, pressure on public officials has intensified.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian authorities have stated that the lifeless bodies of a hundred Russian soldiers have been delivered this Sunday, while another 140 have been admitted for injuries of various kinds.