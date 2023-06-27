Three dead and 42 injured in attack on a restaurant in Ukraine

At least three people appeared and 42 were injured Tuesday in a Russian rocket attack that hit a popular restaurant in the center of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, authorities said.

“The bodies of three deceased people, including a minor born in 2008, have been removed from the rubble. Among the injured is a child born in 2022,” the Ministry of the Interior enabled on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Emergency Situations service reported on Telegram that 42 people were injured in the attack that destroyed the Ria Pizza restaurant, an establishment frequented by journalists and the military.

According to Ukrainian police, Russia fired two S-300 surface-to-air rockets.

An AFP journalist saw significant use of ambulances, police and military, as well as numerous residents gathered in front of the bombed restaurant.

A dusty cook, Roslan, 32, noted that at the time of the attack “there were quite a few people” in the restaurant and pointing to himself, he added: “I was lucky.”

A woman, Natalia, recounted crying that her 23-year-old brother Nikita was in the pizza preparation area and that the rescuers “cannot get him” out of the rubble.

Kramatorsk, a pre-war city of 150,000, is the last major Ukrainian-controlled urban center in the eastern part of the country and lies some 30 km from the front line.

