Home » Three dead and 42 injured in attack on a restaurant in Ukraine
News

Three dead and 42 injured in attack on a restaurant in Ukraine

by admin
Three dead and 42 injured in attack on a restaurant in Ukraine

At least three people appeared and 42 were injured Tuesday in a Russian rocket attack that hit a popular restaurant in the center of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, authorities said.

“The bodies of three deceased people, including a minor born in 2008, have been removed from the rubble. Among the injured is a child born in 2022,” the Ministry of the Interior enabled on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Emergency Situations service reported on Telegram that 42 people were injured in the attack that destroyed the Ria Pizza restaurant, an establishment frequented by journalists and the military.

According to Ukrainian police, Russia fired two S-300 surface-to-air rockets.

An AFP journalist saw significant use of ambulances, police and military, as well as numerous residents gathered in front of the bombed restaurant.

A dusty cook, Roslan, 32, noted that at the time of the attack “there were quite a few people” in the restaurant and pointing to himself, he added: “I was lucky.”

A woman, Natalia, recounted crying that her 23-year-old brother Nikita was in the pizza preparation area and that the rescuers “cannot get him” out of the rubble.

Kramatorsk, a pre-war city of 150,000, is the last major Ukrainian-controlled urban center in the eastern part of the country and lies some 30 km from the front line.

See also  Shanghai On August 4, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, no new cases of local asymptomatic infections, 5 new cases of imported confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, and 7 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections__Shanghai health committee

You may also like

Land in the “Aischbach II” commercial area: the...

Spain U21 Ukraine U21 2:2 – Euro 2023...

Six ELN guerrillas killed in military operation

Jourdan acquires important concessions near Vallée and Preissac...

Earthquake in Crete Island – Current News

Neiva councilors ask the Huila comptroller to step...

Rainer Höretzeder is a candidate for the FPÖ...

UN: Lack of funds negatively affects humanitarian aid

Graphite shares: beneficiaries of the European raw materials...

Transfer: Serge Nyuiadzi joins FK Maktaaral!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy