Three dead and a hundred injured after tornado in Texas, USA

A “terrifying” tornado hit a city in the north of the state of Texas, southern United States, on Thursday and left a trail of destruction in its wake, with at least three people dead and more than 100 injured.

Several million Americans in multiple states in the South and Midwest were under a severe weather watch for advancing dangerous storms that, fueled by the region’s high temperatures, spawned tornadoes, thunderstorms and golf ball-sized hail. .

Tornado, severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been issued in the states of Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida.

A ferocious tornado ripped through Perryton, a city of about 8,000 on the Texas border, Thursday night, where storm tracker video showed several buildings and mobile homes destroyed or damaged, trees toppled and vehicles overturned.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told ABC news that three people were confirmed dead and 100 injured with various severity scales have been transferred to local hospitals. He added that some patients were sent to specialized centers.

A trailer park was one of the spots directly hit by the tornado, Dutcher said.

In a statement, the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, said that “Texas is rapidly deploying resources to respond to the emergency and provide the necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those affected by the Perryton tornadoes.”

Storm chaser Brian Emfinger, who recorded aerial images with his drone in Perryton, said he saw “significant damage” including in the city’s industrial area.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado watch in effect for parts of north and central Texas, including Dallas, a city of 1.2 million people.

“Large hail and gusty winds remain a threat, but a tornado or two is not ruled out,” the NWS said in a statement.