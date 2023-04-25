Three dead and six injured in traffic accident this morning

8
Three deaths died and six were injured as a result of a traffic accident that occurred this Tuesday on the route to Comalapa.
The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that a pick-up crashed into the back of a trailer that was parked due to mechanical damage.
The accident occurred on kilometer 14 of the highway to Comalapa, in the direction of San Salvador.
