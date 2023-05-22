Three dead and two wounded in a shooting at a club in Kansas, USA.

Police reported that it occurred at the Klymax Lounge establishment at 1:25 p.m.

Three people died and two were injured by a shooting at dawn this Sunday in a bar in Kansas (USA), said the authorities, who have not yet provided information about the perpetrator or the circumstances of the event.

The Kansas Police told the FOX chain that law enforcement received the alert of shots at the Klymax Lounge club at 01:25 local time.

The body of one of the victims was inside the premises, the second deceased was outside the building and the third person died on the way to the hospital.

One of the two injured was in critical condition and the condition of the latter was stable, according to agent Donna Drake pointed out to that chain.

The ABC channel added that so far there have been no arrests and that the Police are trying to identify the suspect or suspects in the attack.

So far this year, according to The Gun Violence Archive, which documents acts of gun violence across the country, there have been 230 mass shootings in the United States, a term that includes at least four people injured or killed, with no tell the offender

EFE

