A father kills his little daughter with a knife in Ulm. Nothing is known about the man’s motive. It’s not the only horrifying case in the Southwest this weekend.

Two crimes against children in the South West sparked horror over the Easter weekend. Both cases appear to be acts within families. In Ulm, according to initial police findings, a 40-year-old man killed his seven-year-old daughter with a knife, as became known on Monday. And in Hockenheim near Heidelberg, two siblings aged seven and nine were found dead in an apartment on Easter Sunday.

Both cases are still a mystery. In Ulm, the authorities announced in the evening that the man had called the police on Easter Monday and stated that he had killed the girl in the area of ​​a school center in the Wiblingen district. He was then arrested by officers.

The investigations of the criminal police

The background to the crime is unclear, the criminal police are investigating. According to the police, according to the current status of the investigation, it is “an act within a family”.

“From the police’s point of view, there was no danger to the population,” the statement said. The authority initially did not provide any further information, according to the information, the investigations should not be jeopardized.

When the dead siblings fell in Hockenheim, investigators arrested a 43-year-old at the scene on suspicion of a homicide. The woman is the mother, reported the “Bild” on Monday, citing Mannheim’s chief public prosecutor Andreas Grossmann. According to him, she informed the police herself.







Children’s bodies found in apartment

More details about the motive and the course of the crime are still being determined.” Investigators have so far only spoken of a relative. The children’s bodies were found in an apartment.

Possibly, however, Tuesday could bring new insights. The bodies of the siblings are then to be autopsied, as the investigators announced at the weekend. In addition, it was said that the public prosecutor’s office in Mannheim and the department for capital crimes of the Criminal Police Office in Mannheim had started further investigations against the 43-year-old. The Central Forensic Science Department of the Heidelberg Criminal Police Department and the Institute for Forensic Medicine at the University of Heidelberg are also involved.

