Three detainees and 300 kilos of cocaine seized in Esmeraldas

Three men arrested and 300 kilos of cocaine seized is the result of a police operation carried out when the drug was transported in vehicles. Photo National Police

Three men arrested and 300 kilos of cocaine seized is the result of a police operation carried out when the drugs were transported in vehiclesas reported by the National Police through its official channels this Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The three detainees were driving two separate cars that They were reported as stolen. and inside each one of them there were 100 packets of cocaine hydrochloride hidden in hidden cellars.

The arrests and the confiscation of the drug were made in the sector of the Shrimp spain the province of Esmeraldas, located on the northern continental coast of Ecuador, bordering Colombia.

The police commander in the Esmeraldas Subzone, Julio César Vásquez, affirmed that the value of the seized drugs is around $750,000.

In recent years, Ecuador has gained weight in drug trafficking routes through its ports, mainly Guayaquil, which has become one of the big cocaine springboards that reaches North America and Europe from South America.

From the beginning of 2023 to the end of May, some 87 tons of drugs had been seized in Ecuador, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior, a trend that is on track to close the year with more than 200 tons, as already happened in 2021 and 2022. EFE

