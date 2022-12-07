Three dead donkeys in the street. This is what the carabinieri discovered on the night of today, December 7, around 3 am Postioma in Castelfranco Veneto where the carcasses of three donkeys were found hit by an escaped passing vehicle immediately after impact.

The animals were there earlier get away from a farmer’s stable of the area. The veterinary staff of Local Health Authority 2, the firefighters and carabinieri of the Vedelago station intervened on the spot.

Traffic was restored after a couple of hours.