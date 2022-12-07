Home News Three donkeys run over on the Postioma by a pirate vehicle
News

Three donkeys run over on the Postioma by a pirate vehicle

by admin
Three donkeys run over on the Postioma by a pirate vehicle

Three dead donkeys in the street. This is what the carabinieri discovered on the night of today, December 7, around 3 am Postioma in Castelfranco Veneto where the carcasses of three donkeys were found hit by an escaped passing vehicle immediately after impact.

The animals were there earlier get away from a farmer’s stable of the area. The veterinary staff of Local Health Authority 2, the firefighters and carabinieri of the Vedelago station intervened on the spot.

Traffic was restored after a couple of hours.

See also  The Corni Foundation presented with all the works of Francesco

You may also like

University, enrollments fall for the second year: six...

Dl rave, Fi amendment passes: the benefits for...

Look at the changes and changes in the...

Giorgia Meloni and her daughter threatened on social...

China’s “New Ten Measures” New Crown Epidemic Prevention...

Sardinia, solved the mystery of the yacht seized...

The Auronzo ice rink will be demolished. Meanwhile,...

Woman tied up and doused with ink? Official:...

Cash and the underground economy: Calabria and Campania...

Whose “feast” is the exit of Chinese nucleic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy