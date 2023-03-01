Three earthquakes in one night and the world has entered a seismically active period?Expert response: In fact, there have been many earthquakes

Following the two consecutive 7.8-magnitude earthquakes in Turkey, recent earthquakes have occurred frequently around the world, including my country, which has caused many netizens to worry.

Especially last night, three earthquakes occurred in succession in my country. According to the official measurement of the China Earthquake Network:

At 22:46 on February 28, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province (29.63 degrees north latitude, 102.01 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 8 kilometers;

At 00:49 on March 1, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province (29.62 degrees north latitude, 102.00 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 8 kilometers;

At 1:58 on March 1, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred in Gengma County, Lincang City, Yunnan Province (23.86 degrees north latitude, 99.58 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.

Many people wonder, does this mean that the world has entered an active period of earthquakes?

In this regard, Xu Xiwei, the first dean of the National Academy of Natural Disaster Prevention and Professor of the School of Earth Sciences, China University of Geosciences (Beijing), said:“In fact, there are many small and medium-sized earthquakes every year, because during the earthquake disaster in Turkey, everyone is relatively sensitive to small and medium-sized earthquakes, so they feel more.”

In addition, Xu Qiang, the vice president of Chengdu University of Technology and the deputy director of the Chengli Earthquake Research Laboratory, also mentioned in an interview that there have always been many strong earthquakes in the world in history, and it is not just that there are so many strong earthquakes today.

In other words, in fact, there are many small and medium-sized earthquakes around the world every year, and there are even many large-scale earthquakes. However, in the past, people did not pay much attention to it. Recently, two consecutive strong earthquakes in Turkey have caused people to pay too much attention.