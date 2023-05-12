Three earthquakes shook in Antioquia this morning

In the early hours of this Friday, the department of Antioquia was shaken by three consecutive earthquakes, all with their epicenter in the municipality of Dabeiba, located in the Western subregion.

The first earthquake occurred at 4:45 in the morning, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC). With a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale and a depth of 40 kilometers, the movement was strongly felt throughout the department.

Just four minutes later, at 4:49 am, a second tremor with an epicenter was felt again in Dabeiba. This one, apparently a replica of the previous one, had a magnitude of 3.1 and a depth of 54 kilometers.

The third and last earthquake occurred at 4:51 in the morning, with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale.

According to the SGC, the tremors were felt with greater force in the municipalities of Uramita, located 20 kilometers from the epicenter, in Frontino and Peque, located 33 kilometers away each. However, users of social networks reported that the movement was perceived in a strong and prolonged way in the ten municipalities of the metropolitan area, as well as in towns in Oriente and Urabá in Antioquia. In the departments of Caldas and Risaralda, in the Coffee Axis, the earthquakes were also perceived.

So far, relief agencies have not reported injuries or structural damage caused by the tremors.

It should be noted that, in the last five days, the Colombian Geological Service has registered a total of 95 tremors of magnitude greater than 2.0 on the Richter scale, most of them with an epicenter in Los Santos, Santander.